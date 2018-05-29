Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Sets up two in Game 1
Engelland set up goals by William Karlsson and Reilly Smith on Monday, helping his side to a 6-4 win over Washington in Game 1.
These were Engelland's first points of the 2018 playoffs, and they came at a key time for Vegas to build momentum in the contest. Prior to Monday, the veteran had just two career points in the postseason, which means Engelland probably isn't going to contribute much offensively the rest of the way. Unless your format relies heavily on PIMs, there are more valuable options for your fantasy squad.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Slated to play Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Will not play Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Game-time call•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: On career pace in mid-30s•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Slapped with fine•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Dishes out two assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...