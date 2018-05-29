Engelland set up goals by William Karlsson and Reilly Smith on Monday, helping his side to a 6-4 win over Washington in Game 1.

These were Engelland's first points of the 2018 playoffs, and they came at a key time for Vegas to build momentum in the contest. Prior to Monday, the veteran had just two career points in the postseason, which means Engelland probably isn't going to contribute much offensively the rest of the way. Unless your format relies heavily on PIMs, there are more valuable options for your fantasy squad.