Engelland was given a max fine under the CBA for a cross-check on Blackhawks' Brandon Saad on Tuesday, per the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Engelland also picked up an assist in that game, his first point in nine contests. Considering the blueliner is not exactly a prolific scorer -- he has already matched his career high (17) this season -- few fantasy owners would have been directly affected by his absence.

