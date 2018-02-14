Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Slapped with fine
Engelland was given a max fine under the CBA for a cross-check on Blackhawks' Brandon Saad on Tuesday, per the NHL Department of Player Safety.
Engelland also picked up an assist in that game, his first point in nine contests. Considering the blueliner is not exactly a prolific scorer -- he has already matched his career high (17) this season -- few fantasy owners would have been directly affected by his absence.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Dishes out two assists•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Inks new deal•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Delivers assist in commanding win•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Healthy again•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Out with upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Records pair of assists in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...