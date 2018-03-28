Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Slated to play Tuesday
Per coach Gerard Gallant, Engelland is expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Arizona after sitting as a healthy scratch for Vegas' last two games.
It wasn't clear if Engelland was dealing with an injury or simply getting some extra rest during the Golden Knights' last two contests, but this report confirms that the 35-year-old blueliner was simply getting a few extra days off ahead of Vegas' upcoming playoff run. Engelland, who's notched five goals and 22 points in 73 games this campaign, is expected to skate with Shea Theodore on the Golden Knights' second pairing against the Coyotes.
