Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Sporting non-contact jersey
Engelland (undisclosed) practiced in a non-contact sweater Thursday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Engelland missed Tuesday's clash with Buffalo and appears to still be awaiting medical clearance to take contact -- a critical step in his recovery process, especially if he hopes to be back in the lineup versus Anaheim on Saturday. In the meantime, Brad Hunt figures to continuing deputizing in Engelland's stead.
