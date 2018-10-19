Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Status uncertain
Engelland (undisclosed) should be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with Anaheim, after coach Gerard Gallant told reporters, "I don't know," in regards to whether the blueliner would play, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Engelland did ditch the non-contact sweater for Friday's practice session, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, which certainly bodes well for his eventual return to the lineup. Once given the all-clear, the Edmonton native figures to relegate Brad Hunt back up to the press box.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Sporting non-contact jersey•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Out against Sabres•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Sets career highs with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Sets up two in Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Slated to play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...