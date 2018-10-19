Engelland (undisclosed) should be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with Anaheim, after coach Gerard Gallant told reporters, "I don't know," in regards to whether the blueliner would play, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Engelland did ditch the non-contact sweater for Friday's practice session, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, which certainly bodes well for his eventual return to the lineup. Once given the all-clear, the Edmonton native figures to relegate Brad Hunt back up to the press box.