Play

Engelland posted a career-high 52.8 Corsi For percentage through 47 games leading up to the All-Star break.

This metric shows that the Golden Knights are controlling the puck more often than not with Engelland actively patrolling the blue line. He hasn't recorded a point in 14 straight games, but the Vegas native remains a respected locker-room leader for the young franchise.

More News
Our Latest Stories