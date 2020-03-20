Play

Engelland has appeared in only one of a possible 17 games this calendar year.

Vegas traded for veteran Alec Martinez and it had been getting rink run out of undrafted prospect Zach Whitecloud prior to the season's suspension, consequently leaving Engelland devoid of opportunities. The 37-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, though retirement is certainly possible for the alternate captain.

