According to general manager Kelly McCrimmon, Engelland turned down an opportunity to be moved to another team at the trade deadline, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Engelland could have gotten more playing time with the club that expressed interest in acquiring him at the deadline, but he decided to remain with the Golden Knights because he believed the team had a real chance of winning the Stanley Cup this year. He wasn't far off, as Vegas made it all the way to the Western Conference finals before being knocked out by the Stars. It remains to be seen if the Knights, or any NHL club for that matter, will express interest in signing the 38-year-old blueliner to a short-term deal this offseason.