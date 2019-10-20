Engelland recorded an assist and a game-high four blocked shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Penguins.

Engelland isn't known for his offense, but every now and then, he'll make his way onto the scoresheet. Only Shea Theodore has more shots (20) than Engelland (15) among Golden Knights defensemen, and the spirited veteran remains a go-to in shorthanded situations based on him averaging 4:48 of ice time in that key special teams spot.