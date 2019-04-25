Engelland managed only one point -- an assist -- in Vegas' seven-game playoff run facing the Sharks, though he did amass 23 hits and 21 blocked shots.

Engelland has been instrumental in helping the city of Las Vegas heal from a tragic shooting since the beginning of last season, but the long-time Vegas resident will have the option to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer. Even though he's had career stops in Pittsburgh and Calgary, it's difficult to picture Engelland playing with any team but the Golden Knights. He continues to be a solid shutdown blueliner based on his regular-season output of 165 hits and 152 blocked shots, though Engelland is 37 years old, so it'll be interesting to see whether he's even interested in advancing his NHL career.