Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Typical output in short postseason
Engelland managed only one point -- an assist -- in Vegas' seven-game playoff run facing the Sharks, though he did amass 23 hits and 21 blocked shots.
Engelland has been instrumental in helping the city of Las Vegas heal from a tragic shooting since the beginning of last season, but the long-time Vegas resident will have the option to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer. Even though he's had career stops in Pittsburgh and Calgary, it's difficult to picture Engelland playing with any team but the Golden Knights. He continues to be a solid shutdown blueliner based on his regular-season output of 165 hits and 152 blocked shots, though Engelland is 37 years old, so it'll be interesting to see whether he's even interested in advancing his NHL career.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Hits 10-point mark•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Pots rare game-winner•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Physical in win•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Quiet since All-Star break•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Not doing much in 2018-19•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Erupts out of nowhere•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...