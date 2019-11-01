Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Uses body in return
Engelland (lower body) had five hits, five blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
Engelland didn't miss a game with the injury, which was suffered in Sunday's game against the Ducks. The defenseman has only two points in 14 games this year, but he's added 36 hits and 30 blocks as well as a major defensive presence.
