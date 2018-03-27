Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Will not play Monday
Engelland (undisclosed) did not participate in warmups ahead of Monday's home game against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Schoen is convinced that Engelland is injured as opposed to simply getting some rest. The Golden Knights only need one point to clinch a playoff berth, but they'll have to do it without the hometown boy who's notched a career-high 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) through 73 games in the franchise's innagural season.
