Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Will sit out Tuesday
Engelland won't play Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs as he tends to his son's illness.
The Golden Knights have four games left on the road trip, and Engelland sitting out could signal he's heading home to be with his son. It's unclear if he'll be back for Thursday's road game against the Senators. Jon Merrill will fill in for the time being.
