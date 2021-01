Coghlan was assigned to the six-man taxi squad for the Golden Knights on Wednesday, TSN reports.

Coghlan's inclusion on the taxi squad suggests that he's ready for a new challenge after two seasons exclusively with AHL Chicago, having crafted 26 goals and 38 assists between 126 contests. Playmaking blueliners come at a premium in the fantasy realm, therefore, Coghlan's development is certainly worth charting as he gains more experience.