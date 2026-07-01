Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Agrees to terms with Vegas

Coghlan signed a two-year, $1.75 million contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Coghlan began his career with two seasons in Vegas, and he returned to the Golden Knights for the 2025-26 campaign. He had a limited role with the NHL club last year, appearing in just three regular-season games, but he'll remain under contract with the organization for two more seasons after agreeing to a deal on the first day of free agency. His opportunities in the NHL will likely be too limited to make him a reliable fantasy option.