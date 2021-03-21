Coghlan was promoted to the active roster Sunday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Coghlan will play in Sunday's game against the Kings. The 23-year-old has been relatively quiet besides posting a hat trick March 10. Nevertheless, he has added 22 hits and 20 shots on net through 17 games.
