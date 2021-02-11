Coghlan was sent to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CBS Sports.
Coghlan picked up his first career assist Tuesday versus the Ducks. Alex Pietrangelo (COVID-19 protocols) is a possible option for the Golden Knights' defense in Thursday's game against the Ducks, which likely spells the end of Coghlan's run of playing time.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Earns first career assist•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Moves to active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Back to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Called up for Sunday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Joins active roster•