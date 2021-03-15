Coghlan was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, according to CapFriendly.
Coghlan has four points over the last three games, including a hat trick against the Wild on Wednesday. If Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed) is unavailable, expect the 23-year-old to be recalled again for Monday's game against the Sharks.
