Coghlan was sent to the taxi squad Friday, CapFriendly reports.
Coghlan has skated in six of the last eight games with Vegas but has averaged just 8:41 of ice time with no points during that stretch. The rookie blueliner could be back on the active roster for Saturday's rematch with Arizona.
