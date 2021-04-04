Coghlan was promoted to the active roster and will play in Saturday's game versus the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Coghlan is expected to work with Nick Holden on the third pairing Saturday. The 23-year-old Coghlan remains in the lineup due to Zach Whitecloud (upper body) remaining out.
