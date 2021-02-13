Coghlan was assigned to the taxi squad Friday, CBS Sports reports.
Coghlan has been in the lineup for Vegas' last four games, registering a minus-2 rating and one assist. If Shea Theodore (undisclosed) is unable to play Saturday against the Sharks, the 22-year-old rookie could be recalled and planted back in the lineup.
