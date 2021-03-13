Coghlan was promoted to the active roster for Friday's tilt with the Blues, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Coghlan is coming off an out-of-nowhere hat trick Wednesday for his first three NHL goals. The 23-year-old will be in the lineup for the third straight game with Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed) still out.
