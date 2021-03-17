Coghlan was designated for the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Coghlan has been a staple in the lineup since Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed) went down, posting three goals and an assist across five contests. If Pietrangelo can't play in Wednesday's game against the Ducks, Coghlan likely will be back in the lineup.
