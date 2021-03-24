Coghlan was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
After playing in eight straight games, Coghlan was a healthy scratch for Monday's win over the Blues. The 23-year-old will continue to practice and travel with the team for now. He has registered five points and 23 hits through 18 NHL games.
