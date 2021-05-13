Coghlan picked up an assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Coghlan set up Dylan Sikura's second goal of the game at 12:16 of the third period to produce the final score. The 23-year-old Coghlan earned six points, 31 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-3 rating in 29 games during his first NHL campaign. He'll likely exit the lineup when Alec Martinez (foot) is able to return.