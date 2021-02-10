Coghlan posted an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Coghlan made a breakout pass to Mark Stone in the first period, and Stone set up Chandler Stephenson for the opening tally. The 22-year-old Coghlan's helped was his first career NHL point. The rearguard has added four shots on goal and four hits in three appearances. With Alex Pietrangelo (COVID-19 protocols) likely to return Thursday, Coghlan's ability to stay in the lineup probably hinges on the status of Shea Theodore (undisclosed).