Coghlan was called up under emergency conditions to play in Thursday's game versus the Wild, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Coghlan will fill Zach Whitecloud's (undisclosed) spot in the lineup Thursday. The 23-year-old Coghlan has five points in 20 appearances this season.
