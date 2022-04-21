Coghlan has been a healthy scratch for the last six games.

Coghlan was on a four-game point drought prior to his extended stint in the press box. The 24-year-old has been decent with 13 points, 61 hits, 60 blocked shots and 103 shots on goal in 57 outings this season. Barring an injury or a shakeup from head coach Pete DeBoer, Coghlan's playing time will likely remain limited at best as the Golden Knights fight for a playoff spot.