Coghlan scored a hat trick in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Coghlan was promoted from the taxi squad as he usually is on game days. Typically, he hasn't done much in the way of scoring, but he put together a spectacular effort that nearly resulted in a remarkable comeback for the Golden Knights. The 23-year-old will go down in the franchise history books with the first hat trick by a Vegas defenseman, and it's even more impressive that it's also his first three career goals. Coghlan now has four points, 13 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-3 rating through 12 appearances. Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed) could be out for a while, so Coghlan should remain in the lineup even if he's involved in paper moves to save cap space.