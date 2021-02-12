Coghlan was promoted to the active roster and will play Thursday, per CBS Sports.
Coghlan will stay in the rotation for playing time while Shea Theodore (undisclosed) is out. Expect Coghlan to occupy a third-pairing role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Back on taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Earns first career assist•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Moves to active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Back to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Called up for Sunday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Sent to taxi squad•