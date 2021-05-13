Coghlan was recalled to the active roster under emergency conditions Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Coghlan is in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale versus the Sharks. The 23-year-old will play in a third-pairing role as he often has when in the lineup this season.
