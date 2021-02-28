Coghlan was promoted to the active roster Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Coghlan is expected to fill a third-pairing role in Saturday's game versus the Ducks. The 23-year-old blueliner will compete with Nick Holden for playing time throughout the season.
