Coghlan was promoted from the taxi squad for Monday's tilt with the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Coghlan will play in his fifth straight game with Vegas Monday. The rookie blueliner should stay in the lineup as long as Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed) is unavailable.
