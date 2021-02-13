Coghlan was activated from the taxi squad Saturday, CBS Sports reports.
It's uncertain if Shea Theodore (undisclosed) will be ready for Saturday's game versus the Sharks, so Coghlan was activated to add depth on the blue line. The 22-year-old has suited up in four games thus far, recording an assist, five shots on net and seven hits.
