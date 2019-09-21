Coghlan is expected to make the Opening Night roster with the Golden Knights, Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic reports.

As noted by Luszczyszyn, Coghlan is contending role a third-pairing role vacated by Colin Miller, who was traded to Buffalo in late June. There hasn't been much talk about the hard-shooting defensive prospect since he procured a three-year, entry-level contract with Vegas two years back, but he averaged 0.61 points-per-game with AHL Chicago last season as a sneak peek at his offensive potential.