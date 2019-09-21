Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Likely to win NHL job
Coghlan is expected to make the Opening Night roster with the Golden Knights, Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic reports.
As noted by Luszczyszyn, Coghlan is contending role a third-pairing role vacated by Colin Miller, who was traded to Buffalo in late June. There hasn't been much talk about the hard-shooting defensive prospect since he procured a three-year, entry-level contract with Vegas two years back, but he averaged 0.61 points-per-game with AHL Chicago last season as a sneak peek at his offensive potential.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.