Coghlan was promoted from the taxi squad Tuesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Coghlan is expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Ducks, marking his third straight game with the big club. Alex Pietrangelo (COVID-19 protocol) is expected to return Thursday, so Coghlan may be reassigned at that time.
