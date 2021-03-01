Coghlan was reassigned to the taxi squad Sunday, according to CBS Sports.
Coghlan has one assist and a minus-3 rating through eight games with the Golden Knights this season. Either he or Nick Holden should be recalled Monday to suit up against the Wild.
