Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Optioned to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coghlan was assigned to AHL Henderson on Tuesday.
The Golden Knights now have only six healthy blueliners on their roster, so this move may have been made to allow Coghlan to get some games in with the minor-league club, as the AHL will not be on hiatus during the 2026 Winter Olympics. The right-shot blueliner has gotten into just two games with the big club this season.
