Coghlan scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in AHL Henderson's 4-3 win over San Diego on Saturday.

Coghlan has three points over four games this season. He never played with AHL Henderson during his first stint in the Golden Knights' organization, as Vegas hadn't established its minor-league affiliate at that time. He'll be near the top of the list of call-ups should the Golden Knights need a defenseman, though they haven't dipped into their depth while Noah Hanifin (undisclosed) has battled an injury early this season.