Coghlan logged 13 points in 59 appearance in 2021-22.

Coghlan was able to play nearly three quarters of the Golden Knights' games in his second NHL campaign. Much of his playing time was due to a long-term injury to Alec Martinez -- Coghlan likely would have been a healthy scratch more if the team's defense corps was at full health. The 24-year-old added 62 hits, 61 blocked shots and 108 shots on net while occasionally drawing power-play time. He'll likely be in contention for a third-pairing role again in 2022-23.