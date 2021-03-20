Coghlan was promoted to the active roster for Friday's game against the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Coghlan continues bouncing between the active roster and taxi squad almost daily. He'll be in the lineup for the seventh consecutive game Friday.
