Coghlan was recalled from AHL Henderson on Monday.

Coghlan began his career with the Golden Knights, but he's made just seven NHL appearances between the Hurricanes and Jets across the past two seasons. He'll be called up by the Golden Knights for the first time this season to provide depth for Vegas after Jaycob Megna was sent down Monday. Coghlan has made 20 appearances for the Silver Knights this season, recording five goals, five assists, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating.