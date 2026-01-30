default-cbs-image
Coghlan was summoned from AHL Henderson on Friday.

Coghlan has spent most of the season in the AHL, tallying seven goals and 11 assists in 30 games. He has played a pair of games at the NHL level, garnering four hits and four blocked shots while failing to pick up a point. The Golden Knights are down to six healthy defensemen at this time, necessitating the recall.

