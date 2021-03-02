Coghlan was promoted to the active roster and will suit up Monday against the Wild, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Coghlan will make his third straight appearance with Vegas. The 23-year-old has one assist and a minus-3 rating through his first eight NHL games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Moves to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Joins active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: On taxi squad Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Recalled Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Lifted to active roster•