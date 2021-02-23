Coghlan was added to the active roster for Monday's game against Colorado, CBS Sports reports.
Coghlan will suit up in Monday's contest after being on the taxi squad for the last two games. The 23-year-old blueliner has an assist in six games this season and will likely continue to be the replacement in case of injury on the Vegas blue line.
