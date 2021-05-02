Coghlan was promoted to the active roster under emergency conditions Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Coghlan served as injury insurance in warmups, but the Golden Knights were able to play a full roster of 12 forwards and six defenseman without Coghlan included. He'll return to a depth role now that the Golden Knights are closer to full health.
