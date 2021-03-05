Coghlan was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Coghlan will likely be activated to the active roster again for Friday's game versus the Sharks.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Rises to active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Recalled from taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Moves to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Joins active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: On taxi squad Tuesday•