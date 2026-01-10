Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Returns to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coghlan was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Saturday.
Coghlan made his NHL season debut Thursday against Columbus, recording three blocks in 15:58 of ice time. The 27-year-old has five goals and 16 points in 28 outings with Henderson in 2025-26.
