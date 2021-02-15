Coghlan was assigned to the taxi squad Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Coghlan has suited up in six games this year, recording an assist and 11 hits. The 22-year-old could be called back up for Tuesday's game against the Avalanche if Shea Theodore (undisclosed) isn't ready yet.
