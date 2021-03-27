Coghlan was promoted to the active roster Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Coghlan will re-enter the lineup after watching the last two games from the press box. The 23-year-old has flashed his upside this season with five points through 18 games, but he has averaged just 14:37 of ice time thus far.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Down to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Back on active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Slides to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Promoted from taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Rises to active roster•